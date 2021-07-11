THE Lord Mayor of York has reminisced about England's 1966 World Cup feat ahead of today's championship final.
The big match marks the first time England has ever made it to a UEFA European Football Championship final.
It is also 55 years since since England made it to the final of a major tournament.
Rev Cllr Chris Cullwick was 12-years-old when England won 4-2 against West Germany and claimed the Jules Rimet Trophy.
Speaking to The Press, the Lord Mayor said: "I am old enough to remember England winning the World Cup. I was 12 years old in 1966.
"We have had to wait 55 years for another opportunity to see England play in the final of a major competition.
"Well done Gareth Southgate, and well done England - both on and off the field you have been exemplary. You have demonstrated how success comes from working as a team and in these challenging times we can all take a lesson from this.
"The Mansion House is proud to fly the England flag and York’s civic party is behind you and cheering you on to victory on Sunday!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.