THE Archbishop of York has suggested a Bible passage could predict the outcome of the England v Italy final, describing "prize and victory".
The comments were published in The Church Times, an Anglican weekly newspaper, in a report on the Archbishop Stephen Cottrell's opening presidential address to the General Synod on Friday.
The Church Times reported that the Archbishop referenced Ezekiel 40:28 - which, in the King James Bible, reads: "And he brought me to the inner court by the south gate: and he measured the south gate according to these measures."
The Church Times said the Archbishop said he was "mindful of a date most of us will have in our diaries for Sunday evening".
He later continued: "I have turned to scripture for help, where I find, encouragingly, at Ezekiel 40.28 these words: ‘He brought me to the inner court — that is to the prize and victory we long for — by the south gate.’”
I guess we'll have to wait and see in the championship final tomorrow.
