A YORK bar is closing early on Sunday to give staff the night off for the European championship match.
Valhalla, a Viking themed bar found at 4 Patrick Pool, will close at 7pm just in time for what they jokingly described as "a small kick about".
Business partners Vincent Roberts and Matthew Bedingham want the team to enjoy the England v Italy match after the difficult year we have all experienced.
It will reopen as usual on Monday.
Writing on Twitter, a spokesperson for the bar said: "As you’re no doubt aware there is a small kick about happening tomorrow.
"After the last year we’re giving our team the evening off to enjoy it. Please note we will be closed from 7PM this Sunday. Back open Monday. Thanks friends, have a great one n here’s to England!"
