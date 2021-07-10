FIREFIGHTERS have urged drivers to avoid the A64 if possible as they remain at the scene of a car fire.
Crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster have been tackling the fire - between Bilbrough and Copmanthorpe - since 11.36am.
Lane one of the A64 is closed Eastbound with the affected area between the A1237 (Copmanthorpe /Askham Richard) junction and the A659 (Oxton).
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: "The car is well alight and they're using 2BA and a hosereel. Avoid the area if possible."
Traffic officers from Highways England are also in attendance.
At 12.41pm, Highways England said: "If you're heading #A64 #Tadcaster Please be aware there is approx. 5 miles of congestion on approach to the lane 1 closure between #A659 and #A1237. Please add an extra 45 minutes on to your current journey time."
Highways England added: "Once the fire is out, we’ll work to get some lanes open ASAP."
Emergency repairs will be conducted once safe, the organisation confirmed.
