THERE were queues of fairytale-obsessed customers outside York's Disney store today following the announcement of its official closure.
Rumours surfaced at the end of June that all Disney branches apart from its London flagship store were set to close.
Meanwhile York's Parliament Street had also been marked as “a retail store front for rent” by Green & Partners LLP since the end of May.
At the time, a spokesperson for Disney Stores said: “We are currently in consultation with an initial group of stores in the UK, including our York store.”
But sadly it seems the store could not be saved after 27 years on the city's highstreet.
York's Disney store will officially close its doors on or before Saturday, July 17 - meaning there is just one week left of trading to go.
The store said: "Thank you for being our guest."
