YORK Rescue Boat will be patrolling the River Ouse on the night of the England v Italy championship final to prevent deaths.

Crews will be out on shift from 7.30pm on Sunday night until the early hours.

Just last night, the team headed to the scene of an incident involving a group of football fans.

The rescue boat said: "Throughout the shift last night our team could hear shouts of ‘Its coming home’ as people enjoyed a night out in York.

"One young male shouted ‘It's coming home’ then jumped in the River Ouse late last night, he managed to self rescue as our foot and boat team arrived on scene."

The crew added: "Up and down the country chants of ‘It's coming home’ can be heard, please stay safe, enjoy your weekend, but make sure that 'You're getting home’ at the end of the night."

After checking him over and some choice words of advice he, along with his group of friends, left the area.

It comes just weeks after drunken football fans found themselves in danger after England's victory over Germany on June 29.

One fan was rescued after he passed out on a steep grassy riverside bank in Terry Avenue and was in danger of sliding into the treacherous waters.

Another man swam stark naked down the river before managing to climb out.

Ahead of the historic final on Sunday, a spokesperson for York Rescue Boat said: "We're hoping for a good result not only for England but also that everyone will enjoy the match and take care near the river.

"Our team were out on Wednesday taking part in some boat training but this also meant we were in position to support both North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue should the need have arisen.

"Fortunately the night went without incident.

"For the fans it's a case of enjoy the game, look after your mates and have a route planned home."