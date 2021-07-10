FIREFIGHTERS rescued a man from his flat on Friday night after his kitchen set on fire.
Crews from Acomb and York station were called out at 10.49pm to Burdyke Avenue, near Clifton, to reports of a kitchen fire in a first floor flat.
The team brought the man out to safety and extinguished the fire.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene for smoke inhalation while crews ventilated the property.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the cause of the fire is believed to be a grill pan that was left unattended.
To tackle the fire, crews used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, one thermal imaging camera, a positive pressure ventilation fan and lighting.
