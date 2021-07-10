YORK'S MPs have rallied round the England team ahead of the European Championship final tomorrow and thanked them for "lifting our spirits".

Rachael Maskell MP (York Central, Labour) and Julian Sturdy MP (York Outer, Conservative) proudly held up the England flag outside York Minster on Friday.

When asked for a prediction direct from Parliament, Ms Maskell believes it really is coming home.

The MP told The Press: "This summer of sport is once again lifting our spirits as we long to see Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and the team lift the trophy on Sunday.

"Italy has a strong side, but we have strong determination, so I believe England is coming home at Wembley.

“After a year apart it is good to see the country come together, enjoying themselves with high hopes; as we gently emerge from this pandemic, it is time that we come together, end the divisions and rebuild the kind of country we want to live in, where we can celebrate everyone’s success.”

Meanwhile York Outer's MP got behind the squad and expressed his belief that it is "only the start of an incredible era" for football.

Mr Sturdy said: "Best of luck to Gareth Southgate and the England squad on Sunday! I know that all of York will be cheering you on and will be there in spirit at Wembley.

"To be the first male England football squad to reach a competitive final in 55 years is already an incredible achievement that every player should be proud of. With such a young squad, I am sure that this is only the start of an incredible era for our national team which will help inspire a new generation of football fans.

"Bring it home, lads!"