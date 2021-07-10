PRET A Manger on Parliament Street has been forced to close this weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances".
Staff put the sign up in the window and apologised to customers for a situation they described as "out of our hands".
The branch will close for the weekend but Pret A Manger hopes to reopen its doors "as soon as possible".
The notice reads: "Dear customer, we apologise but we have to close this weekend due to unforeseen circumstances.
"We are hoping to be back up and running as soon as possible.
"Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you. Unfortunately this is out of our hands.
"We hope to see you soon. Team Pret."
York is home to one more Pret A Manger store, found at the McArthur Glen Designer Outlet.
