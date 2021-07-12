A PICKAXE wielding criminal who smashed up vehicles before driving off with a man clinging to his car bonnet has been jailed.

Scott Lewis Hurst, 33, woke a man’s partner and mother at 6am on June 10 in Acomb with banging and shouting and smashed three car windscreens with a pickaxe, said Matthew Collins, prosecuting.

He shouted about the man “He is going to get ...... stabbed” and “there are going to be juices flowing".

In an unrelated incident at 3pm the same day in The Groves, banned driver Hurst crashed into another car and hit its owner with his BMW.

Then he drove through the narrow terraced streets with the owner on his bonnet clinging on desperately as Hurst tried to throw him off.

“You are a professional criminal,” Judge Simon Hickey told him. “I am a professional judge.”

He jailed Hurst for two years and banned him from driving for four more years.

“You are a dangerous man on the road. The public deserve a rest,” the judge said.

Hurst, of James Street Caravan Site, central York, pleaded guilty to affray, theft of the pickaxe, three charges of criminal damage, dangerous driving, failure to provide a sample under drink and drug driving laws, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, possessing cocaine and obstructing police. His criminal career began he was 12 with robbery.

Mr Collins said Hurst was one of three men who woke the first man’s partner and shortly afterwards moved down the road to the first man’s mother’s house.

He stole the pickaxe from outside the partner’s house and smashed the car windows outside the mother’s house.

In The Groves, he hit a Toyota when trying to turn round. The parked car’s owner was so concerned he ran out of his house barefoot to try and stop Hurst driving off.

He stood in front of the BMW. But Hurst drove forward, knocking him onto the bonnet, and drove off, accelerating and braking trying to dislodge the terrified Toyota owner, said Mr Collins.

The judge said that if the owner had fallen off “he would have had life changing injuries, he would have been killed if he had gone under wheels".

After a few hundred yards, Hurst stopped and the other man was able to get off without serious injury.

Police found cocaine in Hurst’s pocket when he was arrested and he refused to take a test to see if he had been drink or drug driving.

For Hurst, Neal Kutte said he would never have carried out the stabbing threats because the threatened man was his friend.

The 33-year-old wanted to apologise for his actions and wanted to turn the clock back. He was heavily under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the offences.