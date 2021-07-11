IT'S not everyday you see someone wingwalking on a plane in our neck of the woods!
So thanks to The Press Camera Club member Joy Stead for this fabulous set of images of women doing just that at Breighton Airfield in East Yorkshire.
Joy posted: "Hats off to these brave ladies doing the wingwalk buzz at Breighton Airfield - The Real Aeroplane Club , loved watchin'."
Would you like to see your photographs printed in The Press and online?
The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.
This month's theme is "surprise".
Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!
To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.
