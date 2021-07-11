POOCHES in York can enjoy some pampering and their owners some retail therapy when a new pet store opens in the city centre.
Simply2 Pet Products, of Sheriff Hutton, is to start selling its good at Browns in Davygate.
The collaboration will begin on Saturday, July 17, when Simply2 opens its concession in Browns.
It will be the first 'bricks and mortar' shop for Simply2, which set up in 2018 and has previously focussed on supplying to trade and retail customers worldwide.
Simply2 sell ProFleece, its own line of premium pet bedding, as well as toys, treats, healthcare aids, grooming accessories and more from leading pet care brands such as KONG and Suitical.
Bethany Corbett, director of Simply2, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Browns of York.
"Browns is a cornerstone of York city centre and known for great quality. They’ve never sold pet care products before, so everyone involved is very excited for the launch.”
Bethany runs the business with her sister, Michelle Ingram.
The Simply2 team will be welcoming customers in store for the grand opening from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday, July 17.
The first 50 customers will receive a free goodie bag including samples of Simply2’s new Treat’Em dog treats, and all customers in the first week will be able to sign up for the chance to win a Mystery Box worth £50, said Bethany.
Simply2 are the official UK distributor of Suitical Recovery Suits, Pet Teezer, and Tick Twister.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment