YORK will be cheering on the England team in the Euro 2020 final tomorrow - with the St George’s flag set to fly in the heart of the city centre above the historic Mansion House.

City leaders hope to see the team make history this weekend.

But they urge people to stay safe and take a Covid test before enjoying the match with friends and family. There are no plans for big screens to be put up to show the match in public spaces or for a fanzone.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said: “Watching England progress to the Euro 2020 final has brought joy and optimism for so many following a difficult 16 months.

“The final will provide a much-welcomed boost for many pubs and venues in the city, and I hope everyone visiting the city will enjoy the match safely.

“I know that York will be behind the team on Sunday, with the St George’s flag flying at the Mansion House.

“Whether you’re watching it in the city, at home, with friends, or with family, please enjoy the game safely and hopefully, we’ll witness history get made this Sunday.”

York’s Covid rate is rising sharply - the latest confirmed figures on July 3 show the city’s infection rate is well above the national and regional average at 414 cases per 100,000 people.

The city’s public health director Sharon Stoltz urged people to take care if they plan to meet others to watch the football this weekend.

She said: “With all the excitement surrounding the final it is understandable that people will want to celebrate with friends and family and enjoy themselves.

“Whilst it’s certainly a special occasion, Covid infection rates are continuing to rise across York, so please remember to take some simple steps to stay safe this weekend. Regular hand washing using soap and water or hand sanitiser and wearing a face mask in crowded indoor places are still very important.

“It is a good idea to get tested before meeting up with friends to watch the match.”

For information on testing visit york.gov.uk/SymptomFreeCOVIDTest