A DRINK driver who put others at risk by his driving in Huntington has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Paul Major, 49, was nearly four times the drink drive level and was uninsured when he was at the wheel of a Ford Focus, York Magistrates Court heard.
His driving of the 14-year-old car on North Moor Road was so bad he was later charged with dangerous driving.
Major, of Pinewood Grove, Huntington, pleaded guilty to drink driving, dangerous driving, and driving without insurance.
All the offences were committed on April 1.
He was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years on condition he does 20 days' rehabilitative activities and 200 hours' unpaid work and commits no further offences.
He was also banned from driving for three years and will have to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban before driving alone again in future.
York magistrates heard he took a breath test that gave a reading of 138 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
