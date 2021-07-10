A RIVERSIDE footpath in York is to close for 18 days during flood defence works.
A temporary traffic restriction will be in place for Almery Terrace to the riverside footpath from Monday, July 12 until Friday July 30, during flood defence works.
Here are the other temporary traffic restrictions for York, including several on local footpaths:
Brecks Lane, Strensall, from Monday July, 12 until Friday July 16, during road resurfacing works.
Footpaths (Public Rights of Way) Murton footpath No. 30/1/10, York, from Monday until Saturday, July 31, 2021 due to bridge repairs.
Footpaths (Public Rights of Way) Murton Footpath No. 30/9/10, York from Monday 10th July 2021 until Saturday July 31 due to bridge repairs.
Footpaths (Public Rights of Way) Skelton Footpath No. 11/6/10, York, from Monday until Saturday July 31 due to bridge repairs.
Footpaths (Public Rights of Way) Strensall Footpath No. 3/13/10, York from Monday until Saturday July 31 due to river bank subsidence.
Other restrictions apply to:
Thanet Road, York, from Monday July 19 until Thursday July 22 during road resurfacing works
Micklegate Bar, York on Monday July 19 during building survey works.
For the latest public notices, check The Press every day and online at thepress.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.