PUPILS at a Yorkshire primary school can now stay up for the championship final after a decision to start the school day later.

Stamford Bridge Primary School is offering parents and children the chance to arrive at school any time between 8.30am and 10am.

With the match expected to finish late at night, it will mean students can get a good night's sleep before a day of studying.

A spokesperson for the school said: "We know many children will be staying up very late on Sunday night to watch England play in Euros Final."