PUPILS at a Yorkshire primary school can now stay up for the championship final after a decision to start the school day later.
Stamford Bridge Primary School is offering parents and children the chance to arrive at school any time between 8.30am and 10am.
With the match expected to finish late at night, it will mean students can get a good night's sleep before a day of studying.
A spokesperson for the school said: "We know many children will be staying up very late on Sunday night to watch England play in Euros Final."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment