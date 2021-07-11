WONDERING what your neighbours are up to?

Here is the list of latest planning applications for City of York Council.

21/01457/FUL - For conversion and extension of Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library (following demolition of building to rear) to create a business and community hub for the Cocoa Works, erection of new community pavilion and associated landscaping, cycle parking and children's play area.

21/01458/LBC - For internal and external alterations including repairs to west elevation, demolition of covered approach to subway/passageway (to ground level with sealing off of stairs) to the rear of the library with replacement building to the rear at Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library

21/01323/FUL and 21/01324/LBC - For external alterations to include sash window to existing shopfront, replacement of existing front door and installation of extraction grille to rear at 28 Shambles

21/01275/FUL - For dormer to rear and two rooflights to front at 7 St John's Crescent.

21/01519/LBC - For display of illuminated and non-illuminated signage at 27 Colliergate

21/01501/FUL - For dormer to rear to replace existing rooflight, replacement rooflight to front and extension of soil pipe to front elevation at 7 St John's Street.

21/01478/FUL and 21/01479/LBC - For internal works to basement, ground and first floor levels and external works comprising of car port to rear, metal grate to lightwell to front, installation of illuminated sculpture at 1 Clifton.

21/01444/LBC - For variation of condition two of permitted application. 19/02167/LBC - To alter internal layout, install secondary glazing, internal works and external flues at 1 Peckitt Street.

21/01384/FUL and 21/01385/LBC - For external alterations including upgrade to Auditorium roof (including ventilation dormers) with insulation and integrated solar PV panels to south slope; lead cladding to ventilation dormers; insulated warm metal roof (non-ventilated) to Fly Tower with solar PV panels and smoke vent access hatch; LED lighting to auditorium at Joseph Rowntree Theatre.

21/01489/LBC - For internal and external works to 4 and 6 Feasegate.

21/01407/FUL and 21/01408/LBC - For internal alterations including change of use of kitchen and servery to three bedrooms with ensuites including installation of secondary double glazing, and erection of associated partition walls at 17 Blossom Street.

21/01508/FUL - For first floor and single storey rear extensions following demolition of existing offshoot at 19 Tadcaster Road. In the event of an appeal against a refusal of this householder application, any representations made will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment.

Applications and plans can be inspected at www.york.gov.uk. Anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing within 28 days to: Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York, YO1 6GA