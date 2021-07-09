RESIDENTS and visitors to York can look forward to a Summer of sport in the city in the coming months.

A series of summer activities will be taking place across the city centre over the next few months, all under a ‘Summer of Sport’ theme. In a collaboration between Make It York, Thor’s Tipi and First Bus York, plans include an interactive sporty sculpture trail, pop-up tipi bars, urban running routes, free yoga classes, outdoor ping pong tables and more.

Six interactive sports-themed sculptures will be installed across the city centre offering fun photo opportunities for residents and visitors to get involved in. From celebrating on a winner’s podium and driving a racing car, to posing with weights, the trail aims to get people moving around the city to enjoy the installations and share pictures on social media using #SummerinYork. Trail sponsors include York BID, Middletons Hotel, First Bus York, York City Knights and St Peter’s York.

From June 21 until September 5 a pop-up Thor’s Tipi bar will be on Parliament Street offering a range of tropical-inspired drinks, cosy evenings around fire pits, and weekend DJ sets. Thor’s will be joined on Parliament Street by a variety of York-based food vendors – including Yuzu Street Food, KREP, Shambles Kitchen, Sloppy’s Burgers, Stam & Maria and The York Roast Co.

The colourful new outdoor seating will also remain across the city.

Outdoor ping-ping tables sponsored by Jorvik Viking Centre will be located on Parliament Street which residents and visitors can use for free and free yoga classes will also take place in Thor’s tipi each week in partnership with Emperor’s Gym. Kicking off from July 14, the classes will run each Wednesday (7.30AM -8.30AM) and Friday (8.30AM - 09.30AM) with pre-booking required by email to leisure@middletonsyork.co.uk. For runners, two urban running routes have been devised in partnership with York Knavesmire Harriers.

Ashley Young, Senior Marketing and Communications Manager at Make It York said: “We are very excited to launch our ‘Summer of Sport’ activity which brings together everything from walking tours, running routes and yoga, to sporty sculptures and ping pong. With the Euros, Olympics, Wimbledon all taking place this summer, and the Rugby League World Cup coming to York later in the year, the ‘Summer of Sport’ theme takes inspiration from these events and celebrates us all as ‘winners’, as we come out of what has been a difficult year.

“It’s been great to work with a range of local businesses and partner organisations to curate this summer-long programme of activity which will ensure a vibrant and animated city centre, with lots going on for residents and visitors to enjoy. Supporting local businesses remains key and we look forward to welcoming people back into the city centre to enjoy the York’s wonderful attractions, retail and hospitality offer.”

Amanda Monaghan, Director THOR’s Tipi said: “We’ve loved being involved in the planning for ‘York Summer of Sport’. We’ve worked with many different local artists and businesses on the activities and the sense of community has been brilliant. We’re also excited to be back on Parliament St with THOR’S tipi bar and can’t wait for the city centre to come to life.”

John Godfrey, Head of Marketing at First Bus York said: “We want to connect people to destinations and experiences. And we’re making it easy to discover the Summer of Sport again and again with a new adult day ticket giving unlimited travel at weekends and on-bus information about how to get to these fabulous events and attractions.

“This is another reason for residents and tourists to get into the city centre, shop local and support York’s retail, hospitality and leisure businesses throughout summer.”

Adam Wardale, General Manager at Middletons Hotel, York said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Make It York and local businesses to support the reopening of York and promote the unique offering of this beautiful city. As life slowly returns to normal, taking time out to focus on personal wellbeing is more important than ever, and so Emperors Gym at Middletons is proud to offer complimentary yoga classes for the Summer of Sport.”

Download the Summer of Sport map sponsored by First Bus York at www.visityork.org/summer or pick up copies in the Visitor Information Centre at 1 Museum Street.