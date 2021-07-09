YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped - but further cases have been recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by four, taking it to 410.7 cases per 100,000 population. This remains well above the UK national average rate, which stands at 277.3 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 128 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 14,913.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 13, taking it to 274.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 355 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 35,067.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 15, taking it to 214.6 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 216 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 35,707 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,058,093.
