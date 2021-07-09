A LEVEL crossing will be closed at the weekend while rail engineers carry out maintenance work.

Wigginton Road level crossing will be closed from 11.50pm on Saturday (July 10) until 8am on Sunday. The crossing may reopen sooner if works are completed earlier.

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period, with traffic signs and barriers in place throughout. The diversion will be via Haxby Road and the outer ring road.