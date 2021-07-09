A LEVEL crossing will be closed at the weekend while rail engineers carry out maintenance work.
Wigginton Road level crossing will be closed from 11.50pm on Saturday (July 10) until 8am on Sunday. The crossing may reopen sooner if works are completed earlier.
An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period, with traffic signs and barriers in place throughout. The diversion will be via Haxby Road and the outer ring road.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.