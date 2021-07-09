TWO visitors to York have been given custodial sentences for their behaviour in the city.
Clair Ramsdale was banned from York for two years as well a suspended prison sentence at the city’s magistrates court.
The 46-year-old of Leeholme Gardens, Billingham, pleaded guilty to four charges of shoplifting in the city centre, all committed on the same day.
She was given a 16-week prison sentence which was suspended for two years on condition she stays out of York, do 40 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours unpaid work.
She must also pay a £128 statutory charge and £85 prosecution costs.
York magistrates sent Londoner Karl Walker straight to jail.
He was before them to answer for his behaviour at York Railway Station and his journey by train from Kings Cross.
Walker, 39, of Sage Street, Tower Hamlets, pleaded guilty to assaulting a British Transport Police Officer, using threatening or abusive behaviour with intent on the train and being drunk and disorderly.
He was jailed for 24 weeks, and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
