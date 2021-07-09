LAND Rover owners in North Yorkshire and York are being urged to be vigilant by police - and check their vehicle’s security - after a growth in thefts of the vehicles in the country.

North Yorkshire Police are taking action after a growing trend elsewhere in the region of Land Rover Defenders being stolen.

Officers are proactively patrolling – in both marked and unmarked police vehicles – to detect and deter thieves looking to travel into North Yorkshire to commit crime. They are also asking Land Rover owners to take extra steps to secure their vehicles.

Older models of Land Rover Defenders are particularly valuable, due to the continuing popularity of the vehicle, their reliability, and the ease of breaking them down into parts.

Inspector Clive Turner, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force, said: “Fortunately, at this time we haven’t seen a significant rise in Land Rover thefts in North Yorkshire and York. However, the national and regional trend is clearly increasing, and for that reason we’re taking action now.

“We know the theft of a Land Rover can have a really significant impact on farms and other rural businesses, so it’s important to put in place extra security measures to protect these vehicles. Vehicle trackers in particular are invaluable, and can make all the difference in recovering your stolen property and identifying suspects.

“Meanwhile, our policing operation will make life increasingly difficult for vehicle thieves. Officers will be proactively stopping and checking Land Rovers – and using ANPR technology to track suspicious vehicles linked to thefts. The message to criminals is that we’re looking for you, and it’s simply not worth the risk operating in North Yorkshire.”

If you are aware of any suspicious activity around Land Rovers or other vehicles, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Your local Neighbourhood Policing Team or Rural Taskforce officer can offer bespoke crime prevention advice for rural homes, businesses and vehicles. They can be also contacted via 101.