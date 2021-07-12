BORIS Johnson and Sajid Javid have decided it is safe to reopen the country, end to social distancing, use a mask at our own discretion, go to mass festival meetings, and return everyone back to work.
And yet Sajid Javid made a statement that Coronavirus cases could go up by 100,000 plus a day by August.
Will we also see the full return of all MPs back to the House of Commons after July 19, or will this be one rule for them and another for the public?
Peter Greenfield,
Burnholme, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment