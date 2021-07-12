BORIS Johnson and Sajid Javid have decided it is safe to reopen the country, end to social distancing, use a mask at our own discretion, go to mass festival meetings, and return everyone back to work.

And yet Sajid Javid made a statement that Coronavirus cases could go up by 100,000 plus a day by August.

Will we also see the full return of all MPs back to the House of Commons after July 19, or will this be one rule for them and another for the public?

Peter Greenfield,

Burnholme, York