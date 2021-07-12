I WOULD have more sympathy with furious cyclists if only many more of their ilk refrained from riding on footpaths and snickets.
Frequently cyclists ride at speed past the exit to my front garden without a care for anyone about to emerge onto the pavement and heedless of the consequences of collision to themselves or the law-abiding pedestrian whom they may hit.
Ralph Harness,
Bramham Road,
