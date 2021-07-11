IT is estimated to cost £5bn per year to solve the nations "care crisis".
We give away double that amount in foreign aid - poor procurement protocols at the Ministry of Defence cost about the same.
Boris Johnson has no excuses left to delay his winning election promise to put an end once and for all to this ongoing crisis.
Conservative MPs should tell the Prime Minister to get off his backside, stop waffling and take immediate action.
The nation deserves nothing less.
Peter Rickaby,
West Park,
Selby
