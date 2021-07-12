AN INSPECTOR from North Yorkshire Police is set to take part in a cycling tour to honour police officers that have died in the field.

Inspector Denise Wond is set to take part in the Police Unity Tour event to raise awareness of those that have died in the line of duty.

Denise, who is based at Thirsk and has been a serving officer for 28 years, will set off from York with her fellow riders and support colleagues from Durham, Cleveland, Northumbria and Humberside at 7am on July 30.

She is riding in memory of Police Constable Norman Garnham who was killed on duty on March 2 1977.

The 25-year-old was fatally wounded with a knife while arresting a youth at Skeeby, Richmondshire, late at night after finishing his duty.

Denise said: "It is a great privilege for me to be riding in the Police Unity Tour in memory of a local officer, Norman Garnham. I’ve spoken to his family and they feel really pleased and honoured that I’m doing this."

Following a two-day journey of approximately 180 miles on the saddle, the cyclists are due to arrive at the finish line at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire late on Saturday afternoon.

The following day, Sunday August 1, there will be a ceremonial procession to the Arboretum with hundreds of other officers from across the UK, to take part in a memorial service with families of fallen officers.

Everyone who is taking part in the event is also raising funds for Care of Police Survivors, a UK charity dedicated to helping the families of police officers who have lost their lives on duty.

"I will be really grateful for any offers of sponsorship for this very important charity which provides an incredible service to bereaved families", Denise added.

To support Denise, visit: https://bit.ly/3wovPG0