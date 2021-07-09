A YORK pub has told its entire team to take the night off when England take on Italy in the European Championship final.
The Phoenix Inn will be open from 2pm until 7pm on Sunday, July 11, meaning staff can get back in time for the beautiful game.
Bosses credited how it had been 55 years since the England Men's team last made it to a major tournament final as the reason.
The pub said: "As it's over 55 years since the England Men's football team attended a major tournament as participants, we've decided to give our entire team the night off so they can cheer the boys on.
"So this Sunday, 11th July, we'll be open from 2pm until 7pm."
