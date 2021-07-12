A GARDENER will be deported after police caught him in a “cannabis factory”, York Crown Court heard.

Albanian speaking Albi Kulla, 22, was arrested in what Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC called a “sophisticated” hydroponic set-up for growing cannabis in York.

There were 91 plants in the house.

He had been in the UK for 15 days, the court heard.

“The house had basically been converted into a cannabis factory,” the judge said.

Kulla, of no fixed address in England and comes from Albania, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

He was jailed for six months.

Kelly Sherif, prosecuting, said the Home Office was now aware that he was in the country. and would take the appropriate action.

The judge said Kulla had come into the country illegally.

“You found yourself in a position of having to pay off a large debt,” he told the defendant.

“You agreed to act as a gardener for a very sophisticated high producing cannabis growth.

“You were clearly not the person profiting from that, nonetheless, your role was an important one.

“You will undoubtedly be deported because the immigration authorities will have learnt of your illegal status.”

For Kulla, Howard Shaw said he had not been in trouble with UK police until his arrest.

Life in an English prison would be more difficult for him than for English people.

“He is isolated and vulnerable in this country through his behaviour and has no family here,” he said.

Kulla attended court via a video link to the prison where he has been on remand since his arrest at the beginning of June.

He followed proceedings with the aid of an Albanian interpreter.