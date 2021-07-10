A SHOPLIFTER told garage staff men had just tried to bundle him into a van, York magistrates heard.

Simon James Foster, 39, had one Stanley knife in his hand and another in his bag when he went onto the forecourt shop of BP’s service station on Lawrence Street, said Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting.

Then he grabbed a bottle of Desperados, drank the contents, and walked out without making any attempt to pay for it.

Defence solicitor John Howard said Foster was delusional.

Foster, of Pottery Lane, York, admitted theft and two charges of possessing knives in public.

Magistrates adjourned his case so that probation officers could prepare a pre-sentence report.

He will be sentenced on July 30.

Foster was released on bail on condition he did not go to the BP garage.

Ms Reeve said Foster walked into the store at 8.45pm on June 22.

“He asked staff to call police saying someone had just tried to bundle him into a van,” she said.

He didn’t threaten anyone with the knife or hold it towards anyone.

He drank a £3.50 bottle of the tequilla and lager beer drink.

Staff did call the police – to deal with Foster – and when they arrived, Foster put the knife he was holding on the bonnet of their car and made no resistance.

Mr Howard said: “It is a bizarre set of circumstances.”

The defence solicitor said he spoke to Foster about the story of men trying to bundle him into a van.

“I don’t think there is any truth is that,” he said. “I think that was delusional because he had taken amphetamine.”

Foster was a long time user of the drug who had kicked his habit.

But in 2019, there had been family problems and he had reverted to taking amphetamine again.