Two police forces and 12 officers are under investigation for matters related to Sarah Everard's murder PC Wayne Couzens.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are announced that the Metropolitan Police officer has been linked to an alleged indecent exposure incident and it is looking into alleged failures by Kent Police to investigate.
It is also investigating Couzen's police force for alleged failures to two allegations of indecent exposure linked to Couzens in London in February this year.
It has issued 12 gross misconduct or misconduct notices on officers from several forces in connection to the Couzens case.
Other probes are under way into how the constable twice suffered head injuries while in custody following his arrest, allegations that a probationary Met officer shared an inappropriate image and claims officers shared information linked to the prosecution.
