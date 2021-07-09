A YORK MP has backed the Government's decision to welcome quarantine free travel for those who are fully vaccinated and returning from amber list countries.
The Government announced on Thursday that from July 19, anyone returning from an amber list country, and has had both vaccinations, will not have to go into isolation.
York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy, welcomed the change. Mr Sturdy said: "The travel industry and holidaymakers alike will be relieved to see a policy that provides a meaningful choice of destinations as we go into the summer."
However, Mr Sturdy raised concern that holidaymakers will require a PCR test two days after return.
"It does remain important that the Government continues to give consideration to some of the remaining barriers, not least the cost associated with testing before and after travel", he said.
Huw Merriman, the chair of the Transport Select Committee in the House of Commons suggested that the Government replace this with a requirement to take a quicker and cheaper lateral flow test.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.