FIREFIGHTERS are appealing for people to contact the police after they have been called out to numerous grass fires today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they received a call at about 10.15am to reports of a traction engine travelling up the A19 from Thormanby toward Thirsk and then the A168 from Thirsk to Northallerton and setting fire to the grass verges along the way.
A spokesman said: "Crews from Northallerton, Thirsk and Boroughbridge attended and put out numerous fires.
"Crews use hose reel jets and beaters to put out the fires to numerous stretches of grass.
"The cause is believed to be hot coals from the traction engine being spat/thrown out on to the grass.
"Our control room received 29 repeat calls about this incident."
