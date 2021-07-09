FIREFIGHTERS are appealing for people to contact the police after they have been called out to numerous grass fires today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they are currently attending multiple grass fires which which they believe may have been caused by a steam or traction engine travelling north on the A19/A168 possibly the A167 Northallerton area.
A spokesman for the service said: "If anybody spots the steam engine, please notify Police and Fire via 999 of its location."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.