WHEN cycling group leaders make unjustified and thoughtless comments like: “This plan will throw cyclists under a bus" as Kate Ravilious has done (The Press, July 7), people will question whether York’s cyclists, who already have done very well with dedicated cycle lanes in a relatively small city, have an unrealistic sense of entitlement over space on our roads.

From personal observation, very few cyclists are seen using the many cycle lanes already at their disposal.

Geoff Robb,

Hunters Close,

Dunnington, York