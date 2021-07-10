WHEN cycling group leaders make unjustified and thoughtless comments like: “This plan will throw cyclists under a bus" as Kate Ravilious has done (The Press, July 7), people will question whether York’s cyclists, who already have done very well with dedicated cycle lanes in a relatively small city, have an unrealistic sense of entitlement over space on our roads.
From personal observation, very few cyclists are seen using the many cycle lanes already at their disposal.
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close,
Dunnington, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment