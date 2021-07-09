THIS college has secured its first gold medal at the Intermediate Biology Olympiad competition.

As part of the competition, students were able to challenge and test their biology knowledge against students from around the world.

In total 17 A-level biology students from Selby College achieved an award, which ranged from gold, silver, bronze and commended. Student Tom Huetson came in the top five per cent of all participants, making him the college’s first ever gold medallist in the competition.

Tom said: “I really enjoyed taking part and being able to test and enhance my knowledge of biology. I found out about the competition from my tutor Kirsty and wanted to take part so that I could add it to my UCAS application. I never imagined that I would be in the top five per cent of all the participants or receive a gold medal. I’m over the moon to be the college’s first gold medallist.”

More than 25 A Level Biology students from the College took part in the competition, which included a one hour multiple choice paper online on topics which are covered at GCSE and A Level. The exam also included additional challenges requiring their problem-solving skills and understanding of core principles.

The students presented with an accolade included:

• Tom Huetson - Gold medal

• Lucy Ruddle – Silver medal

• Lauren Jones – Silver medal

• Georgia Vizard - Bronze medal

• Charlotte Murphy - Bronze medal

• Taite Langdon - Bronze medal

• Emma Battle – Highly commended

• Megan Hughes – Highly commended

• Holly Huntington – Highly commended

• Selina O'Brien – Highly commended

• Lily Smith - Highly commended

• Reanna Wheeler – Commended

• Katy Vause - Commended

• Katie Stephenson - Commended

• Julia Szubert - Commended

• Rob Arnold - Commended

• Mohammad Alboush – Commended

The competition, which is open to students in their first year of post-16 education, took place on 1 June, 12 – with more than 8,870 students taking part from 449 schools worldwide.

Kirsty Butterworth, biology lecturer at Selby College said: “I am immensely proud of their achievements in the competition, particularly as they have faced so much disruption to their education over the last 18 months. The competition is a fantastic way for them to test their practical and theoretical biology skills ahead of starting university or moving on to their next venture."

The Intermediate Biology Olympiad is organised by the UK Biology Competitions committee and administered by the Royal Society of Biology.