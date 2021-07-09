SUNDAY (July 11) sees the first of this summer’s The Waverley steam services across the Settle and Carlisle Railway hauled by Flying Scotsman.

The steam service will make the first of five journeys from York, Leeds, Shipley, Keighley and Skipton this summer across the Settle and Carlisle Railway and on this first date will feature famous steam locomotive Flying Scotsman at its head.

Following the late May return of steam along the line after a break due to the pandemic, heritage rail operator The Railway Touring Company has operated a number of steam trains over the world-famous line, but this will be the first of a series of five Waverleys from Yorkshire stations.

Sunday’s train is fully booked. Covid restrictions have meant that many travellers have had to wait for a year for ‘The Waverley’ rail journey with Flying Scotsman, which includes steaming across the iconic Ribblehead Viaduct.

However, Yorkshire passengers still have chance to book for other ‘Waverley’ dates, Sundays, August 8 and 15 and September 5. The train will also run on August 22, but, with Flying Scotsman scheduled to haul that train too, that date is also fully booked.

The high point of the journey is as the train travels through Dent, England’s highest railway station. However, for many, the real highlight is as the steam trains cross the Ribblehead Viaduct.

In a normal year The Railway Touring Company will take around 6,500 passengers across the Settle & Carlisle Railway by steam. This year numbers will be considerably lower as the services were not able to start until after May 17 and social distancing has limited how many people each steam train can carry until July 19.

Kelly Osborne, managing director of The Railway Touring Company, said: “Many of our steam excursions for this summer are full. After a very tough 15 months for the heritage rail industry, it’s tremendous to see such enthusiasm and support from people.”

Historic steam locomotives lined up to haul ‘The Waverley’ across the route include not only Flying Scotsman, but also 1936-built 45690 Leander and 46115 Scots Guardsman built in 1927.

“These magnificent steam locomotives need to be seen in action to be fully appreciated,” said Kelly. “Let’s hope there will be plenty of opportunities in 2021 and for many more years to come to climb on board, hear their distinctive sounds, catch a whiff of coal smoke and see heads turn and faces light up as these fine feats of British engineering build up steam in our stations and take to our railways once more.”

Contact The Railway Touring Company at www.railwaytouring.net