AS reported in the wider press, there is a national shortage of 60,000 HGV drivers because of Brexit.
As Christian Vassie says (Letter, July 5), it has directly affected the council’s ability to empty our bins.
May I therefore ask Messers Coverdale and Robb (Letters, July 7) exactly which parts of his letter you don’t believe?
Please face the facts. You were both taken in by a dishonest Brexit campaign. It was cynically headed by Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings who twisted the facts to suit their own interests rather than promoting what was best for Britain.
Whether you like it or not, your precious Brexit is directly to blame for our deeply divided country and the problem of emptying our bins.
Quentin Macdonald,
Manor Farm,
Church Lane,
Nether Poppleton,
