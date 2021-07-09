TWO lucky footie fans from York could witness a once in a lifetime moment at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Phil Pinder, director of York Bid and businessman behind The Hole In Wand and The Potions Cauldron, will be one of hundreds of fans cheering at the England v Italy final on Sunday.

Close by will be York's town crier Ben Fry who could have good reason to shout from the city's rooftops if England scores a championship win.

The big match on Sunday marks the first time England has ever made it to a UEFA European Football Championship final.

It is also 55 years since since England made it to the final of a major tournament.

Describing how it felt to watch Wednesday's match against Denmark, Phil said: "I was worried they were going to equalise and it would go to penalities.

"But we got there in the end with a dubious penalty. It was good to see some luck going our way."

Does he think England will bring it home?

"We've a stronger team in the semi final," Phil said.

"We've got a home advantage just like in 66.

"I've been going to England football matches for quite a few years. Before my kids were born I used to go to to all the England games."

The businessman tried to get semi final tickets but, when he lost out on tickets after his bank recorded it as a 'fraudulent transaction', Phil decided to take a leap and buy seats for the final.

He said: "We've got the Olympics as well so it's going to be a great Summer of sport for England and Great Britain.

"Hopefully it will give us that boost we all need."