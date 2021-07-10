IT was very encouraging to hear a spokesperson from the Road Haulage Association on a TV news channel on Wednesday saying that the HGV driver shortage nationally could be as high as 60,000.

This must be good news as Councillor Vassie's figures on Monday (Letters, July 5) were 80 - 100,000.

This either means somebody has the wrong figures or that 20 - 40,000 drivers have been recruited over 48 hours.

As councillors are aware of this problem and according to councillor Vassie it will be ongoing, can residents affected by the failed collections expect a refund on council tax as the service being paid for is not being provided?

Mel Burley,

Albion Avenue,

York