ITALIAN restaurants in York are facing a difficult dilemma this weekend: which team to support in the Euro 2020 final?

Nineteen-year-old Millie Bonarius - the daughter of Paolo Silesu, who owns Il Paradiso Del Cibo in Walmgate - is not sure which football shirt to wear.

She says most people working at the restaurant are firmly on the Italian side - but Millie and her mum Louise Woodmansey may be shouting 'Come on England!' on the big day.

"We've always said from the beginning how awkward it would be if it was Italy and England in the final," Millie told The Press.

"There was some debate and almost anxieties about who's going to win, who do we support?

"There is support from both sides from the Italians, others support the English a bit and the other way round.

"We've all got a table at the restaurant. I'm not sure which shirt I'm going to be wearing.

"We've got support from both sides. I like to say that I'm not really bothered who wins but England is always a little bit higher and more of a priority for me."

Sharing her match prediction, she said: "I'm very excited. I think our team could win. They've been very good throughout the whole tournament so I'm sitting on the fence in the middle."

Down at La Vecchia Scuola, there is a 50/50 split between its team of chefs and servers but the restaurant's Maija Levsicka predicts England will win "without a doubt".

David Formichi and Maija Levsicka from the La Veccia Scuola Italian restaurant in York prepare for the England V Italy Euro 2020 match on Sunday. Picture: Frank Dwyer

Speaking about the divide, Maija said: "It's quite 50/50. I'm more a supporter of England than the Italian."

Throwing her prediction into the hat, she said: "For sure England. They're going to win without a doubt. That is for sure.

"If they got to the final it's obvious they've been working hard. They've been training everyday."