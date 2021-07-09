THE votes have been counted and the winner of The Press Best Hairdresser Salon can be revealed.
Sarah J’s Hair and Beauty in Waterloo Lane, Pocklington, had 315 voting coupons to make them the winner. Around 50 hairdressers from across York, North and East Yorkshire entered the competition.
Owner, Sarah Jackson, said: "This means so much to us, it's massive and we couldn't have asked for better timing really. It's a huge lift. Last year we were only allowed to open the salon for 12 weeks out of 52 and to go through what we have gone through and to get this award now is amazing."
Sarah said once lockdown restrictions were lifted the salon was 'ridiculously busy', but things are now returning to more normal levels of trading.
She's on the look out for another two new members of staff to join her team of three. Please email sarahjspocklington@hotmail.co.uk or phone the salon on 01759 306007.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment