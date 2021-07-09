PEOPLE in York have been thanked for playing their part in helping a retailer exceed the amount it pledged to a not-for-profit organisation.

Flooring Superstore set itself a target of raising £20,000 for the Woodland Warrior Programme - but in less than a year it has already reached just over £24,000.

The retailer, reached out to the Woodland Warrior Programme, which runs a woodland retreat, in Pensford, helping people cope with post-traumatic stress disorder and other stress and mental health issues.

Flooring Superstore regional manager in York, Ian Robinson, said: "The Woodland Warrior Programme is very unique not just because of the positive impact they are having on so many people from all walks of life, but also because they are doing this in an environmentally friendly way by preserving precious woodland.

"It’s pleasing to see the impact the workshops have had, and we would like to thank all our customers who gave so graciously for such an amazing initiative."

Customers were invited to make donations online and in its 30-plus stores across the UK, which includes a store at Monk’s Cross in York, with the retailer pledging to match funding the donations.

Flooring Superstore also recently donated almost £1,000 worth of flooring for the Woodland Warrior Programme’s latest project – a new woodland cabin.

When complete, the cabin will provide a place for veterans and their families to stay, enabling them to spend quality time together whilst also taking part in various fun, woodland-based activities.

Around 30 families will benefit from using the woodland cabin over the next year and there are plans in place to extend this to key workers in the future too.

Louise Goldsmith, who set up the Woodland Warrior Programme with her former Royal Marine Commando husband Nick, said the support provided by Flooring Superstore has proven "invaluable".

She said: "The workshops were designed to make a positive difference to the mental health of those taking part and it’s clear we achieved this, which is fantastic.

“This would not have been possible without the support of Flooring Superstore and we are so grateful for their generosity.”