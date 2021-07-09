POLICE are asking for witnesses to come forward after a man suffered a serious head injury after an attack in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 9.15pm on Saturday, June 26 a large group of people congregated to the area near the Millennium Bridge.
A police spokesman said: "One man sustained a serious head injury and were taken by ambulance to hospital where they were treated. They have since been discharged.
"A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation."
If you witnessed the incident or the events surrounding it contact North Yorkshire Police with information by dialling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for Rebecca Hebblethwaite. You can also email Rebecca.Hebblethwaite@northyorkshire.police.uk The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210147852.
