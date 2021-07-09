A "LEGENDARY" Welsh guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and former frontman is set to play a live gig at a popular East Yorkshire venue.
Andy Fairweather Low is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) early next year.
Fairweather Low will perform live with his band The Low Riders who are Paul Beavis, Dave Bronze, and Nick Pentelow on Friday February 11, at 8pm.
PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “Andy Fairweather Low's pedigree is the stuff rock dreams are made of.
"He is an incredible talent and a truly fantastic addition to our programme of live events which features an outstanding range of music, comedy and theatre."
Fairweather Low rose to fame as vocalist and leader of 1960s pop group Amen Corner who clocked up hit after hit including number 1 single ‘(If Paradise Is) Half As Nice’. He then reinvented himself as a solo artist.
Throughout his career he has worked with such luminaries as Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris and Jimi Hendrix.
Tickets for Andy Fairweather Low live at PAC cost £25 each and are on sale now on the venue's website.
