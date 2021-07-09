The man charged with the murder of former Fulford School pupil Sarah Everard will be in court this morning.
Wayne Couzens, of Deal, Kent, will appear before Lord Justice Fulford at the Old Bailey for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
At the time Ms Everard disappeared last March, he was a serving police officer in the Metropolitan Police.
She was working as a marketing executive in London and was last seen in Clapham on March 3.
Her body was found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, on March 10. She was 33 years old.
At plea and trial preparation hearings, the defendant is normally asked to enter a plea to the charge or charges they face.
If they deny a charge, then the judge and barristers deal with legal matters concerning the trial.
If they plead guilty then the judge can adjourn sentence for reports or for other reasons, or he can sentence immediately.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.