THE cause of the fire at Burger King in York is still under investigation, the fire service has said.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (NYFRS) were called to an incident at Burger King at Clifton Moor Retail Park on Stirling Road at 2.41pm on Thursday, July 8.
NYFRS said the roof was completely destroyed by fire while 60 per cent of the building was affected.
Eye witnesses at the scene reported seeing "huge billowing plumes of smoke" and "flames were covering a large section of the roof".
A company spokesperson for Burger King said there were no casualties and all employees and visitors were "evacuated safely".
In the latest statement, the fire service said: "Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the area using two main jets, multiple hose reel jets, six breathing apparatus sets, water bowser, small tools, 9m ladders, triple extension ladders and thermal imaging cameras.
"The cause is still under investigation.
"The incident remains open for a revisit today (July 9, 2021)."
