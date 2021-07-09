A NURSE from York has been nominated for a Community Pride award this year - for her "selfless" care in the community.

Theresa Etheridge–Clarke, from Rawcliffe in the city, has been nominated for the Special Recognition Nursing prize in this year' awards.

Theresa works as a Nursing Sister at Leeds Intensive Care Unit (ICU) - and has continued to work tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic in the battle against the virus.

As well as this, Theresa has also implemented a whole clinical supervision service which supports staff’s wellbeing. The service gives staff time and space for staff to feel safe, supported and helps to encourage them to be self-aware and mentally healthy. Although this was set up before the pandemic - it has supported the staff through the difficult period.

As well as being fully committed to her work, Theresa is a Cub Scout Leader and head of the recently formed Rawcliffe Community Events Team (RCET).

The objectives of RCET is to put on recreational events for the locality and support any urgent needs of the community. Theresa has organised a coalition with Foodshares and personally picking up and delivering food to our community needy families.

Alan Dawes, who has nominated Theresa for the award, said: "Theresa will be the first one to acknowledge that all NHS Staff from volunteers to surgeons deserve to be recognised for the intensive work they have undertaken, particularly since the pandemic reached our shores.

"It is Theresa’s selfless care for the community that makes her Intensive Care Unit duties whilst supporting her family, all the more remarkable.

"Whilst only a slight exaggeration, Theresa sleeps only when nature compels her to do so."

In this year’s Community Pride awards, there will be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Public Sector Hero, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Health Service Hero, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Child of the Year, Best Community Project, Doctor of the Year, the Mental Health Award and Carer of the Year.

Nominations for the awards are now closed. Winners will be announced at an award ceremony later in the year.