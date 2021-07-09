BURGER King says it is conducting a "full investigation" after the fast food restaurant in York burnt down in a fire.
Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (NYFRS) were called to an incident at Burger King at Clifton Moor Retail Park on Stirling Road at 2.41pm on Thursday, July 8.
Huge plumes of smoke entered the sky as the fire caused 100 per cent damage to the roof and 60 per cent damage to the building structure.
Burger King said there were no casualties and all employees and visitors were "evacuated safely".
The cause is still under investigation, Burger King said.
One eye witness Cheryl Platt, who lives in York, said: "I first saw a bit of smoke but thought nothing of it. Within two or three minutes it was really bad. I’ve never seen anything like it."
A spokesperson for Burger King said: "We are aware of the incident at our York Clifton Moor Retail Park restaurant and a full investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.
"We can confirm there are no casualties and all employees and visitors have been evacuated safely.
"We want to thank the local fire brigade for their swift action."
In the latest statement North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (NYFRS) said: "Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the area using two main jets, multiple hose reel jets, six breathing apparatus sets, water bowser, small tools, 9m ladders, triple extension ladders and thermal imaging cameras.
"The cause is still under investigation.
"The incident remains open for a revisit today (July 9, 2021)."
