THIS is the aftermath of a fire which gutted a fast food restaurant in York.
Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to an incident at Burger King at Clifton Moor Retail Park on Stirling Road.
As The Press reported yesterday (July 8) the service received a call at 2.41pm after reports of smoke, the fire service said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Speaking after the fire last night Station Manager Bob Hoskins thanked all those involved from the emergency services at the scene.
Speaking on Twitter he said: "Thanks to
@York_NYFRS @fire_huntington @FireAcomb
@Malton_NYFRS @NYFRS_Tad @Sierra03_NYFRS @SM_Sierra12 @YorksAmbulance (Terry cheers 👍) @NYorksPolice @NGNgas @NorthernPowergr
for your help at the fire at Clifton Moor York. A true multi agency response."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.