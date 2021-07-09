UPDATED 9.15: The road has now reopened and traffic returned to normal, accident cleared.

 

ONE lane of a major road through North Yorkshire is currently blocked after a crash.

There's one lane blocked and slow traffic due to an accident involving a lorry and a car on the A1(M) Northbound between junction 44 the A64 York and Tadcaster turn off and junction 45 the A659 Wattlesyke Boston Spa turn off.

There are 30 minute delays.

Lane one of three is blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area.